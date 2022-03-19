Nightmare Alley releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (2021) is releasing to disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, March 22. The disc edutions follow an earlier digital release on March 8.

On 4k Blu-ray, Nightmare Alley is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos.

The Blu-ray combo editions from 20th Century Studios each include a code to redeem a Digital Copy, while the 4k Blu-ray edition also packs a copy of the film on Blu-ray Disc to make it a 2-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition.

Bonus Features

Del Toro’s Neo-Noir

Beneath The Tarp

What Exists In The Fringe

Nightmare Alley on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 (List: 39.99), Blu-ray $24.99 (List: $34.99) and DVD $19.96 (List: $29.99). Purchase on Amazon







Best Buy is releasing a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook also on March 22, 2022. Purchase on Best Buy