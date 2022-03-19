HomeBlu-ray DiscNightmare Alley releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
Nightmare Alley releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Nightmare Alley 4k Blu-ray

Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (2021) is releasing to disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, March 22. The disc edutions follow an earlier digital release on March 8.

On 4k Blu-ray, Nightmare Alley is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos.

The Blu-ray combo editions from 20th Century Studios each include a code to redeem a Digital Copy, while the 4k Blu-ray edition also packs a copy of the film on Blu-ray Disc to make it a 2-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition.

Bonus Features

  • Del Toro’s Neo-Noir
  • Beneath The Tarp
  • What Exists In The Fringe

Nightmare Alley on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 (List: 39.99), Blu-ray $24.99 (List: $34.99) and DVD $19.96 (List: $29.99). Purchase on Amazon



Nightmare Alley 4k Blu-ray back

Nightmare Alley Blu-ray

Nightmare Alley Blu-ray back

Nightmare Alley DVD back

Nightmare Alley DVD front

Best Buy is releasing a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook also on March 22, 2022. Purchase on Best Buy

Nightmare Alley 2021 4k Blu-ray Best Buy SteelBook 1080px

