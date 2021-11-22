Dune (2021) Blu-ray, 4k, & SteelBook Artwork, Details & Release Dates

We’ve got the artwork, details, and release date for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021) on disc and digital. The Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD editions will arrive on Jan. 11, 2022, following the digital purchase availability of Dune on Dec. 3.

On 4k Blu-ray, Dune is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at variable aspect ratios (2.39:1, 1.78:1). The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels with subtitles in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include three “Filmbooks” two “Inside Dune” featurettes, My Desert, My Dune, Designing the Sandworm, A New Soundscape, and more.

Dune (2021) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 and Blu-ray $24.99. An exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Best Buy is priced $34.99. We’ll let you know when pre-orders are available.

Bonus Features

The Royal Houses

Filmbooks: House Atreides

Filmbooks: House Harkonnen

Filmbooks: The Spice Melangelnside Dune – The Training Room

Inside Dune: The Space Harvester

Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle

Building the Ancient Future

My Desert, My Dune

Constructing the Orniyhropters

Designing the Sandworm

Beware the Baron

Wardrobe From Another World

A New Soundscape

(Click on the “Download HR” text for high-resolution packaging artwork.)