Dune (2021) Blu-ray, 4k, & SteelBook Artwork, Details & Release Dates

We’ve got the artwork, details, and release date for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021) on disc and digital. The Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD editions will arrive on Jan. 11, 2022, following the digital purchase availability of Dune on Dec. 3.

On 4k Blu-ray, Dune is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at variable aspect ratios (2.39:1, 1.78:1). The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels with subtitles in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include three “Filmbooks” two “Inside Dune” featurettes, My Desert, My Dune, Designing the Sandworm, A New Soundscape, and more.

Dune (2021) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.99 and Blu-ray $24.99. An exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Best Buy is priced $34.99. We’ll let you know when pre-orders are available.

Bonus Features

  • The Royal Houses
  • Filmbooks: House Atreides
  • Filmbooks: House Harkonnen
  • Filmbooks: The Spice Melangelnside Dune – The Training Room
  • Inside Dune: The Space Harvester
  • Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle
  • Building the Ancient Future
  • My Desert, My Dune
  • Constructing the Orniyhropters
  • Designing the Sandworm
  • Beware the Baron
  • Wardrobe From Another World
  • A New Soundscape

