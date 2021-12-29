HomeBlu-ray DiscKing Richard Release Dates On Blu-ray & Digital (4k/HD)
King Richard Release Dates On Blu-ray & Digital (4k/HD)

King Richard 4k Blu-rayWarner Bros.’ King Richard starring Will Smith is releasing to disc and digital. The film will first be available to purchase in Digital HD/UHD on Jan. 4, followed a month later by Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Feb. 8, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc and Digital 4k the film is presented in 2160p with HDR and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Special Features

  • Following the Plan: The Making of King Richard
  • Becoming Richard
  • Champions on Screen
  • Deleted Scenes

On 4k Blu-ray, King Richard is priced $27.99. In Digital the movie is priced $24.99. Buy on Amazon

