Belfast (2021) Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Kenneth Branagh’s historical drama Belfast (2021) is releasing to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital formats. The film will first be available in Digital 4k/HD on Feb. 8, 2022 followed by Blu-ray and DVD on Mar. 1, 2022.

Studio Distribution Services (SDS) has packaged the single-disc Blu-ray edition with a code to redeeem a Digital Copy. Bonus features and disc specs coming soon.

Belfast was nominated and has won multiple awards including The People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival. The cast includes Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Colin Morgan, and Jude Hill. The film was distributed by Focus Features in the US and Universal internationally.

Synopsis: Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Buddy’s family lives in a largely Protestant district with a few Catholic families but one day his community and everything he thought he understood about life is suddenly turned upside down. Buddy’s family gets caught in the mayhem and must decide to stay or leave the only place they have ever called home. Through it all, his passionate parents (Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan) and quick-witted grandparents (Academy Award®-winner Judy Dench and Ciarán Hinds) keep the joy alive through music and the magic of movies in this feel-good story that reminds us that no matter how far you go, you never forget where you came from.

Belfast (2021) on Blu-ray is priced $22.99 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.



