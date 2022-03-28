HomeMovie & TV NewsThe 2022 Academy Award Oscar Winners: CODA & Dune Dominate
The 2022 Academy Award Oscar Winners: CODA & Dune Dominate

CODA-movie-still
CODA (2021) starring Emilia Jones

This year’s Academy Awards event was filled with surprises, but not all were related to movies. There was a ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ reunion, a Reba McEntire performance, and Beyoncé’s intro to the ceremony was her first award show performance in 5 years. Will Smith, however, made Oscars history by slapping and cussing out comedian Chris Rock on live television.

But for the most part, the Oscar winners didn’t seem that shocking at all. Dune, as expected, took home the most awards (a total of 6 out of 10 it was nominated for) including Best Cinematography and Best Soundtrack, but missed on Best Director and Best Picture.

Will Smith, teary-eyed and emotional, received an Oscar for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard. And, Ariana Debose earned an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the Apple indie film CODA (which stands for Child of Death Adults) which won all three awards it was nominated for including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder).

Here are the winners and nominees from the 2022 Academy Awards.

2022 ACADEMY AWARDS OSCAR WINNERS

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES

JAVIER BARDEM
Being the Ricardos

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH
The Power of the Dog

ANDREW GARFIELD
tick, tick…BOOM!

WILL SMITH
King Richard

DENZEL WASHINGTON
The Tragedy of Macbeth

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

CIARÁN HINDS
Belfast

TROY KOTSUR
CODA

JESSE PLEMONS
The Power of the Dog

J.K. SIMMONS
Being the Ricardos

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE
The Power of the Dog

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES

JESSICA CHASTAIN
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

OLIVIA COLMAN
The Lost Daughter

PENÉLOPE CRUZ
Parallel Mothers

NICOLE KIDMAN
Being the Ricardos

KRISTEN STEWART
Spencer

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

JESSIE BUCKLEY
The Lost Daughter

ARIANA DEBOSE
West Side Story

JUDI DENCH
Belfast

KIRSTEN DUNST
The Power of the Dog

AUNJANUE ELLIS
King Richard

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

ENCANTO
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

FLEE
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

LUCA
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

NOMINEES

DUNE
Greig Fraser

NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Dan Laustsen

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Ari Wegner

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Bruno Delbonnel

WEST SIDE STORY
Janusz Kaminski

COSTUME DESIGN

NOMINEES

CRUELLA
Jenny Beavan

CYRANO
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

DUNE
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Luis Sequeira

WEST SIDE STORY
Paul Tazewell

BEST DIRECTOR

NOMINEES

BELFAST
Kenneth Branagh

DRIVE MY CAR
Ryusuke Hamaguchi

LICORICE PIZZA
Paul Thomas Anderson

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion

WEST SIDE STORY
Steven Spielberg

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

NOMINEES

ASCENSION
Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

ATTICA
Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

FLEE
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

WRITING WITH FIRE
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

NOMINEES

AUDIBLE
Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

LEAD ME HOME
Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL
Ben Proudfoot

THREE SONGS FOR BENAZIR
Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

WHEN WE WERE BULLIES
Jay Rosenblatt

FILM EDITING

NOMINEES

DON’T LOOK UP
Hank Corwin

DUNE
Joe Walker

KING RICHARD
Pamela Martin

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Peter Sciberras

TICK, TICK…BOOM!
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

DRIVE MY CAR
Japan

FLEE
Denmark

THE HAND OF GOD
Italy

LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM
Bhutan

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Norway

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

NOMINEES

COMING 2 AMERICA
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

CRUELLA
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

DUNE
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

HOUSE OF GUCCI
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

NOMINEES

DON’T LOOK UP
Nicholas Britell

DUNE
Hans Zimmer

ENCANTO
Germaine Franco

PARALLEL MOTHERS
Alberto Iglesias

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jonny Greenwood

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

NOMINEES

BE ALIVE
from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

DOS ORUGUITAS
from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

DOWN TO JOY
from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

NO TIME TO DIE
from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

SOMEHOW YOU DO
from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

BEST PICTURE

NOMINEES

BELFAST
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

DON’T LOOK UP
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

DRIVE MY CAR
Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

DUNE
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

KING RICHARD
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

LICORICE PIZZA
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

WEST SIDE STORY

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

NOMINEES

DUNE
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

NIGHTMARE ALLEY
Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

WEST SIDE STORY
Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

NOMINEES

AFFAIRS OF THE ART
Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

BESTIA
Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

BOXBALLET
Anton Dyakov

ROBIN ROBIN
Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

THE WINDSHIELD WIPER
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

NOMINEES

ALA KACHUU – TAKE AND RUN
Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

THE DRESS
Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

THE LONG GOODBYE
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

ON MY MIND
Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

PLEASE HOLD
K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

SOUND

NOMINEES

BELFAST
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

DUNE
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

NO TIME TO DIE
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

WEST SIDE STORY
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

VISUAL EFFECTS

NOMINEES

DUNE
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

FREE GUY
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

NO TIME TO DIE
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder

DRIVE MY CAR
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

DUNE
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

THE LOST DAUGHTER
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

THE POWER OF THE DOG
Written by Jane Campion

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

BELFAST
Written by Kenneth Branagh

DON’T LOOK UP
Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

KING RICHARD
Written by Zach Baylin

LICORICE PIZZA
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

