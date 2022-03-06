West Side Story (2021) Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Retailer Exclusives

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> West Side Story (2021) is releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray on March 15, 2022, following an earlier digital release and return to streaming on Disney+.

On disc, the film has been packaged in several exclusive Blu-ray editions from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Here’s a look at the disc specs and editions available.

West Side Story (2021) on 4k Blu-ray is currently priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) and Blu-ray $24.96 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

Specs

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Both discs offer subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish. Bonus features (on the Blu-ray Disc) include over 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes extras.

4k Blu-ray (pictured above)

Labeled the Ultimate Collector’s Edition, the 4k Blu-ray combo edition from 20th Century Studios includes an extra copy of the film on Blu-ray Disc and Digital via a redeemable code from Movies Anywhere partners. The list price is $39.99 on Amazon.

Blu-ray Disc

The standard Blu-ray combo edition from 20th Century Studios just includes a Digital Copy along with the Blu-ray Disc. Digital code is redeemable on MoviesAnywhere. The film is presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels. The list price is $39.99 on Amazon.

Best Buy 4k Blu-ray

Best Buy’s exclusive version of West Side Story on disc has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The edition is priced $34.99 at Best Buy.

Target 4k Blu-ray

Target’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition of West Side Story includes 2 limited-edition foil-etched prints along with unique artwork that packages a 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. art. Includes a digital code redeemable on MoviesAnywhere. List Price: $34.99 Buy at Target

Walmart 4k Blu-ray

Walmart’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray combo edition of West Side Story includes a Limited Edition Fabric Poster along with two discs and a code to redeem a Digital Copy on Movies Anywhere. List Price: $34.96 Buy at Walmart





