House of Gucci, The King’s Man, & More Blu-ray Releases This Week

This week you can pick up The King’s Man on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions from 20th Century Studios, as well as a 3-Movie SteelBook Collection exclusively in the US at Best Buy.

On Blu-ray Disc (unfortunately no 4k Blu-ray) House of Gucci releases to a combo edition from Universal that includes a copy of the film on DVD and Digital.

American Underdog inspired by the true story of Kurt Warner hits stores on DVD, Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Lionsgate.

Other films restored for release on 4k Blu-ray include 4x Oscar-nominated The Green Mile, Escape from L.A. (1996) starring Kurt Russell, The Hurt Locker in a Best Buy SteelBook edition, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) starring Gary Oldman.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 22, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

