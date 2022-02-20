House of Gucci, The King’s Man, & More Blu-ray Releases This Week

This week you can pick up The King’s Man on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions from 20th Century Studios, as well as a 3-Movie SteelBook Collection exclusively in the US at Best Buy.
On Blu-ray Disc (unfortunately no 4k Blu-ray) House of Gucci releases to a combo edition from Universal that includes a copy of the film on DVD and Digital.
American Underdog inspired by the true story of Kurt Warner hits stores on DVD, Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Lionsgate.
Other films restored for release on 4k Blu-ray include 4x Oscar-nominated The Green Mile, Escape from L.A. (1996) starring Kurt Russell, The Hurt Locker in a Best Buy SteelBook edition, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) starring Gary Oldman.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 22, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Alligator (1980) NEW
- American Underdog (2021) NEW
- Escape from L.A. (1996) NEW
- Hard Target (1993) UPHE
- The Green Mile (1999) NEW
- The Green Mile (1999) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- The Hurt Locker (2008) – SteelBook NEW
- The King’s Man (2021) NEW
- The Kingsman (3-Movie) Collection – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) NEW
Blu-ray Disc
- American Underdog (2021) NEW
- Attack on Titan: Final Season – Part 1 – Limited Edition NEW
- House of Gucci (2021) NEW
- Nana: Complete Collection – SteelBook (6 discs)
- Slap Shot (1977) – Limited Edition SteelBook NEW
- The King’s Man (2021) NEW
