Ruben Fleischer’s movie Uncharted (based on the video game series) will release on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and a 4k Blu-ray Limited Steelbook Edition (release date TBD).

The Blu-ray combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment all include a second disc (either DVD or Blu-ray) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bonus features and disc specs TBD.

Uncharted is list-priced $38.99 (Blu-ray), $45.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $75.99 4k SteelBook. Buy on Amazon