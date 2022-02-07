The King’s Man Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital Release Date, Details & Editions



Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man (2021) will release to home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital. The film will first arrive in Digital HD/UHD (expected Feb. 8) followed by disc formats on Feb. 22, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, The King’s Man is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio on the 4k Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos while the 1080p Blu-ray offers DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

The King’s Man: The Great Game Begins – Dive into this 6-part, feature length, making-of documentary

Remembrance and Finding Purpose – Learn about UK-based groups who provide support for military veterans

No Man’s Land: Silent Knife Sequence Breakdown – View the rehearsals, storyboards, on-set footage and VFX

The King’s Man (2021) on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) and on 4k Blu-ray $29.99 (List: $39.99) On Amazon .

Walmart has an exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition priced $38.75 (see package art below).







