Eternals, Looper 4k, Versus Standard & more Blu-ray releases

new-4k-blu-ray-feb-15-2022-960x600Today on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray you can pick up Marvel Studio’s Eternals in combo editions from Disney, as well as exclusive retail editions from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Looper (2012) has been upgraded to 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos. And, The Howling (1981) arrives in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory from an approved 4k restoration from StudioCanal.

Versus Standard arrives in a single-disc Blu-ray Special Edition from Arrow Video with a new 2K restoration from the original film elements. Warner Archive presents The Three Musketeers (1948) on Blu-ray for the first time. And, The Criterion Collection has restored Love Affair (1939) from a new 4k scan for release on 2k Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 15, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

