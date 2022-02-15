Eternals, Looper 4k, Versus Standard & more Blu-ray releases

Today on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray you can pick up Marvel Studio’s Eternals in combo editions from Disney, as well as exclusive retail editions from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Looper (2012) has been upgraded to 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos. And, The Howling (1981) arrives in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory from an approved 4k restoration from StudioCanal.

Versus Standard arrives in a single-disc Blu-ray Special Edition from Arrow Video with a new 2K restoration from the original film elements. Warner Archive presents The Three Musketeers (1948) on Blu-ray for the first time. And, The Criterion Collection has restored Love Affair (1939) from a new 4k scan for release on 2k Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 15, 2022

4k Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Blu-ray