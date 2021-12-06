Escape From L.A. releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> John Carpenter’s post-apocalyptic action film Escape From L.A. (1996) will release to 4k Blu-ray Disc on Feb. 22, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.

The single-disc edition includes the original theatrical trailer as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Synopsis: Released in 1996, JOHN CARPENTER’S ESCAPE FROM L.A. was the highly anticipated follow-up to the fan-favorite hit Escape from New York. Kurt Russell returns as anti-hero Snake Plissken, who is called upon to save the world from a doomsday device after a 9.6 quake levels most of Los Angeles.

Escape From L.A. on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $25.99 on Amazon.