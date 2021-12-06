HomeBlu-ray DiscEscape From L.A. releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Escape From L.A. releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

By hdreport
0

John Carpenters Escape From LA 4k Blu-rayJohn Carpenter’s post-apocalyptic action film Escape From L.A. (1996) will release to 4k Blu-ray Disc on Feb. 22, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.

The single-disc edition includes the original theatrical trailer as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Synopsis: Released in 1996, JOHN CARPENTER’S ESCAPE FROM L.A. was the highly anticipated follow-up to the fan-favorite hit Escape from New York. Kurt Russell returns as anti-hero Snake Plissken, who is called upon to save the world from a doomsday device after a 9.6 quake levels most of Los Angeles.

Escape From L.A. on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $25.99 on Amazon.

Previous articleNew Blu-ray/4k This Week: Cry Macho, Karate Kid Collection, Dear Evan Hansen & more
Next articleDear Evan Hansen 4k & Blu-ray Release Dates, Specs & Details
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved