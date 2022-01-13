House of Gucci Blu-ray, Digital, DVD Release Date & Details



Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver is releasing to home media formats including Blu-ray, Digital and DVD. The film will first arrive in Digital HD and Digital 4k UHD on Feb. 1, 2022. The disc formats (and rental options) will arrive twenty days later on Feb. 22, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc House of Gucci is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Since there doesn’t seem to be a 4k Blu-ray on the horizon, the only way to watch the film in 4k at home is in digital. The audio on the Blu-ray is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channel. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include The Rise of the House of Gucci: Making Of, The Lady House, and Styling House of Gucci. The 2-disc combo from SDS includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere.

House of Gucci on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Amazon. The Digital 4k UHD version is priced $19.99 on Amazon.