The Green Mile (1999) getting released to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Warner Bros.’ 4x Oscar-nominated drama The Green Mile is getting released to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on February 22, 2022. The 2-disc combo edition from SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc The Green Mile is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack (both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray offer audio commentary from Frank Darabont. Special Features on the Blu-ray include additional scenes, documentary Walking the Mile: The Making of The Green Mile, featurette gallery Miracles and Mystery: Creating The Green Mile, Tom Hanks Makeup Tests, Michael Clarke Duncan Screen Test, The Teaser Trailer: A Case Study, and theatrical trailers.

The Green Mile on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $33.99 on Amazon. (Includes Amazon Pre-order Guarantee.)