New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, Jan. 25th

New on Blu-ray Disc this week Kamen Rider Zero-One: The Complete Series arrives in an 8-disc edition from Shout! Factory that includes the movie REALxTIME. Appleseed The Original 1988 OVA was remastered for release on 1080p Blu-ray for the first time. All The Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium Of Folk Horror is a 15-disc set with 20 feature films and over 15 hours of bonus features. And, The Daimajin Trilogy is now available in a 3-disc Standard Special Edition from Arrow Video.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc 3x Oscar winning film The Piano has been newly-restored by The Criterion Collection for release on 4k Blu-ray for the first time (also available in a new 1080p Blu-ray edition). The Punisher (2004) has been packaged in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition available exclusively at Best Buy. And, The Lover has remastered 2-Disc Limited Collector’s Edition in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 25, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

