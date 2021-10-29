The Piano (1993) restored in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray & new Blu-ray edition

Jane Campion’s 3x Oscar-winner The Piano starring Holly Hunter and Harvey Keitel is being released to 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time on Jan. 22, 2022.
The newly-restored presentation from The Criterion Collection comes from a new 4k digital transfer that was supervised by director of photography Stuart Dryburgh and approved by director Jane Campion.
On 4k Blu-ray, The Piano is formatted in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR with DTS-HD 5.1 surround sound audio.
A new 1080p Blu-ray edition of The Piano derived from the 4k digital master will also be released.
The Piano on Blu-ray is list-priced $39.99 while the 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Special Features
- New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director of photography Stuart Dryburgh and approved by director Jane Campion, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- New conversation between Campion and film critic Amy Taubin
- New interviews with Dryburgh and production designer Andrew McAlpine
- Interview with actor Holly Hunter on working with Campion
- “The Piano” at 25, a program featuring a conversation between Campion and producer Jan Chapman
- Excerpts from an interview with costume designer Janet Patterson
- Water Diary, a 2006 short film by Campion
- Trailer
- New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic Carmen Gray