The Piano (1993) restored in 4k for Ultra HD Blu-ray & new Blu-ray edition

Jane Campion’s 3x Oscar-winner The Piano starring Holly Hunter and Harvey Keitel is being released to 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time on Jan. 22, 2022.

The newly-restored presentation from The Criterion Collection comes from a new 4k digital transfer that was supervised by director of photography Stuart Dryburgh and approved by director Jane Campion.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Piano is formatted in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR with DTS-HD 5.1 surround sound audio.

A new 1080p Blu-ray edition of The Piano derived from the 4k digital master will also be released.

The Piano on Blu-ray is list-priced $39.99 while the 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director of photography Stuart Dryburgh and approved by director Jane Campion, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between Campion and film critic Amy Taubin

New interviews with Dryburgh and production designer Andrew McAlpine

Interview with actor Holly Hunter on working with Campion

“The Piano” at 25, a program featuring a conversation between Campion and producer Jan Chapman

Excerpts from an interview with costume designer Janet Patterson

Water Diary, a 2006 short film by Campion

Trailer

New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Carmen Gray





