The Lover (1992) Releasing To 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision & HDR10+

The Lover (1992) directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on January 25, 2022 (US).

The 2-disc Collector’s Edition includes 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray disc copies of the film, along with a 24-page booklet and bonus features with English subtitles for the first time.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, The Lover features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specs to expand the color depth. Audio is provided in English and French DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, and German LPCM 2.0. Subtitles are provided in Spanish, French, German, and English.

The Lover 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition is priced $27.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

• Released as a remastered 2-Disc Limited Collector’s Edition Mediabook in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR+, on Blu-ray and with extensive extras and a 24-page booklet.

The sensual film adaptation of the bestselling autobiographical novel of the same name by Marguerite Duras.

• A beautifully told story about a passionate, forbidden love and the world of desire.

• A soulful and erotic romantic drama by French master director Jean-Jacques Annaud (“The Name of the Rose,” “Seven Years in Tibet”).

• Starring Jane March (“Color of Night”), who makes her acting debut here, in the role of The Young French Woman.

• Subtitles in Spanish, French, German and English.

• Special Features (subtitled in English for the first time): Making-of; Interview with novelist Marguerite Duras and Jean-Jacques Annaud; Unreleased scenes; Picture galleries: “Set shots”, “The locations”, “Marguerite Duras and Jane March”; Original theatrical trailer; Instrumental trailer



