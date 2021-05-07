Japanese Daimajin Films Releasing To 3-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray



Arrow Video has compiled The Daimajin Trilogy containing all three films from 1966 into a 3-disc Blu-ray Limited Edition releasing July 27, 2021.

The collection features Daimajin films from Japanese directors Kimiyoshi Yasuda (Daimajin), Kenji Misumi (Return of Daimajin), and Kazuo Mori (Wrath of Daimajin) presented in 1080p resolution with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio.

Bonus material includes reversible sleeves, postcards, new audio commentary, alternate scenes, new interviews and more (see details below).

The Daimajin Trilogy on Blu-ray Disc is priced $99.99. Buy on Amazon





Synopsis: In Daimajin, directed by Kimiyoshi Yasuda (Yokai Monsters, Zatoichi on the Road), the young son and daughter of the benevolent feudal lord Hanabusa flee to the mountains when their parents are slain by the treacherous usurper Odate. Ten years later, when the elderly priestess who has harbored them is also murdered, the rage of the slumbering ancient god that lies beneath the crumbling giant stone idol hidden deep in the forests in the mountains is invoked. In Return of Daimajin, Kenji Misumi (Tale of Zatoichi, Lone Wolf and Cub) brings his usual stylistic flourish, as the wrathful deity is roused from his new home on an island in the middle of a lake by the violent incursions of a vicious warlord. In the final film, Wrath of Daimajin, by veteran jidaigeki director Kazuo Mori, four young boys make a perilous trip to elicit the help of the ancient mountain god in freeing their family members who have been enslaved by a tyrannical lord.

Remarkably overlooked in the West, these three thrilling tales of feudal oppression and divine retribution meted out by the iconic stone warrior of the title combine lavish period detail with jaw-dropping special effects.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the three Daimajin films

Lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio for all films

Optional English subtitles

Illustrated collectors 100 page book featuring new essays by Jonathan Clements, Keith Aiken, Ed Godziszewski, Raffael Coronelli, Erik Homenick, Robin Gatto and Kevin Derendorf

Postcards featuring the original Japanese artwork for all three films

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

DISC ONE DAIMAJIN

Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film expert Stuart Galbraith IV

Newly filmed introduction by critic Kim Newman

Bringing the Avenging God to Life, a brand new exclusive video essay about the special effects of the Daimajin films by Japanese film historian Ed Godziszewski

Alternate opening credits for the US release as Majin \- The Monster of Terror

Trailers for the original Japanese and US releases

Image gallery

DISC TWO RETURN OF DAIMAJIN

Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film experts Tom Mes and Jasper Sharp

My Summer Holidays with Daimajin, a newly filmed interview with Professor Yoneo Ota, director of the Toy Film Museum, Kyoto Film Art Culture Research Institute, about the production of the Daimajin films at Daiei Kyoto

From Storyboard to Screen: Bringing Return of Daimajin to Life, a comparison of several key scenes in Return of Daimajin with the original storyboards

Alternate opening credits for the US release as Return of the Giant Majin

Trailers for the original Japanese and US releases

Image gallery

DISC THREE WRATH OF DAIMAJIN