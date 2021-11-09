The Latest 4k Blu-ray Pre-Orders You Should Know About (Nov. 2021 Edition)

There are a bunch of 4k Blu-ray titles that are newly available to pre-order on Amazon, with some dated into early 2022. We’ve already posted about upcoming titles such as Candyman, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, and No Time To Die, but here are some additional 4k discs coming your way soon. Also see our dedicated 4k Blu-ray news page and list of 4k Blu-ray release dates. (Pre-order links in this article go to Amazon.)



Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho (previously released to HBO Max in a 31-day window) will be available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray on Dec. 7, 2021. The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, while the single-disc Blu-ray edition just includes a Digital Copy. Pre-order

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is still playing in theaters but is headed for disc on Dec. 14, 2021. The film will be available in 2-disc Blu-ray combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (as well as exclusive 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy) that include codes to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners. Pre-order

The Many Saints of Newark (also marketed as “Who Made Tony Soprano”) will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 21, 2021. The combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD. Special features include The Making of Newark and Sopranos Family Honor as well as deleted scenes. Pre-order

Almost Famous (2000) will release to 4k Blu-ray in a standard plastic case edition on Feb. 1, 2022 (the film released to 4k SteelBook last summer). The 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Paramount includes both the Director’s “Bootleg Cut” as well as theatrical cut as well as newly-released bonus features. Pre-order

Weathering with You (2019) will release to a new 4k Blu-ray edition with Blu-ray Copy (the film was released last year to a more expensive Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory) on Jan. 4, 2022. On 4k Blu-ray, Weathering with You features Dolby Vision, HDR10 with Japanese and English soundtracks in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Pre-order

DC’s direct-to-video feature Catwoman: Hunted will release to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray on Feb. 8, 2022. The film stars Elizabeth Gillies as the voice of Catwoman along with an appearance by Star Trek’s Jonathan Frakes as the voice of King Faraday. The Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray edition just includes a Digital Copy. Pre-order

Although we are waiting on a release date, Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho (2021) is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from SDS both include a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Still waiting on official packaging artwork, extras, and disc specs. Pre-order

Also see our complete list of 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray titles.