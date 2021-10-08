‘No Time To Die’ releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Editions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> No Time To Die is just hitting theaters in the US but already the disc editions are available to pre-order. The film will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, and DVD likely in December.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p at 2:39.1 aspect ratio with high dynamic range specs in Dolby Vision and HDR10+. This is the first Bond title to feature the 2nd-gen HDR10 spec.

Audio is offered in immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel surround sound.

The 2-disc Ultra HD combo editions from SDS/MGM include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

(Bonus materials and official artwork for the common Blu-ray editions coming soon.)

No Time To Die on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $49.99 on Amazon (w/pre-order price guarantee). The 4k SteelBook edition is priced $34.99 from Best Buy.



