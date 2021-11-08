Last Night In Soho 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Up For Pre-Order

Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho (2021) is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD (release date TBD).

Last Night In Soho on 4k Blu-ray is priced $32.99 ($44.98) and Blu-ray $27.86 (List: 34.98) on Amazon.

Last Night in Soho is a British psychological horror film that stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 14, 2021, the film was broadly released to theaters in the United Kingdom (by Universal Pictures) and the United States (by Focus Features) on October 29, 2021.





