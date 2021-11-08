Almost Famous (2000) releasing to new 4k Blu-ray Disc edition

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Previously released to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition, Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous (2000) will be reissued to a standard plastic case edition on February 1, 2022.

The 4k Blu-ray single-disc edition includes both the theatrical cut and unrated Director’s “Bootleg Cut” on 4k Blu-ray, as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The UHD BD disc title also includes a collection of rare new bonus features such as a Filmmaker Focus on Cameron Crow, extended scenes, Casting & Costumes, Rock School, and more. (See detailed extras below.)

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Almost Famous is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray versions. French audio is provided in Dolby Digital. And, subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Almost Famous (2000) is priced $25.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $22.99 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

Filmmaker Focus—Cameron Crowe on Almost Famous—NEW!

Casting & Costumes—NEW!

Rock School—NEW!

Extended Scenes—NEW!

Odds & Sods—NEW!

Audio Commentary with Cameron Crowe and Friends (Bootleg cut)

Intro by Cameron Crowe

The Making of Almost Famous

Interview with Lester Bangs (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cameron Crowe’s Top Albums of 1973

“Fever Dog” music video

“Loves Comes and Goes” (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Rolling Stone Articles (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

B-Sides (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cleveland Concert (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

“Small Time Blues”

Stairway (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Script

Theatrical Trailer

Hidden Talent (Unhidden Easter Eggs)










