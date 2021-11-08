Home4kAlmost Famous (2000) releasing to new 4k Blu-ray Disc edition
Almost Famous (2000) releasing to new 4k Blu-ray Disc edition

Almost Famous 4k Blu-ray anglePreviously released to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition, Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous (2000) will be reissued to a standard plastic case edition on February 1, 2022.

The 4k Blu-ray single-disc edition includes both the theatrical cut and unrated Director’s “Bootleg Cut” on 4k Blu-ray, as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The UHD BD disc title also includes a collection of rare new bonus features such as a Filmmaker Focus on Cameron Crow, extended scenes, Casting & Costumes, Rock School, and more. (See detailed extras below.)

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Almost Famous is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray versions. French audio is provided in Dolby Digital. And, subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Almost Famous (2000) is priced $25.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $22.99 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Filmmaker Focus—Cameron Crowe on Almost Famous—NEW!
  • Casting & Costumes—NEW!
  • Rock School—NEW!
  • Extended Scenes—NEW!
  • Odds & Sods—NEW!
  • Audio Commentary with Cameron Crowe and Friends (Bootleg cut)
  • Intro by Cameron Crowe
  • The Making of Almost Famous
  • Interview with Lester Bangs (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)
  • Cameron Crowe’s Top Albums of 1973
  • “Fever Dog” music video
  • “Loves Comes and Goes” (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)
  • Rolling Stone Articles (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)
  • B-Sides (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)
  • Cleveland Concert (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)
  • “Small Time Blues”
  • Stairway (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)
  • Script
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Hidden Talent (Unhidden Easter Eggs)





