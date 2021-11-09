HomeBlu-ray DiscRespect starring Jennifer Hudson now available on Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscNews

Respect starring Jennifer Hudson now available on Blu-ray & DVD

By hdreport
0

Respect Blu-ray
Universal Pictures’ Respect starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. The 2-disc combo edition from SDS includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere.

On Blu-ray Disc, Respect is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos and French Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include The Making of Respect, Becoming Aretha, Capturing a Legacy, From Muscle Shoals, and Exploring the Design of Respect.

Respect on Blu-ray Disc has a list price of $34.98 (Now $22.96 on Amazon).

Respect Blu-ray back

Previous articleThe Latest 4k Blu-ray Pre-Orders You Should Know About (Nov. 2021 Edition)
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved