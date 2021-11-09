Respect starring Jennifer Hudson now available on Blu-ray & DVD



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Universal Pictures’ Respect starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. The 2-disc combo edition from SDS includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere.

On Blu-ray Disc, Respect is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos and French Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include The Making of Respect, Becoming Aretha, Capturing a Legacy, From Muscle Shoals, and Exploring the Design of Respect.

Respect on Blu-ray Disc has a list price of $34.98 (Now $22.96 on Amazon).



