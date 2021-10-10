New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 12

Here are our picks for Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray this week! David Lowery’s The Green Knight (2021) arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Lionsgate with two discs and digital copies.
Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds hits releases to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Disney/20th Century Studios, also available in a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy and exclusive packaging from Target.
Ridley Scott’s Legend (1985) arrives in a 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video featuring a new 2k restoration of the U.S. cut.
Paramount has compiled the Friday the 13th movies into a 6-disc collection with 8 movies on Blu-ray and codes to redeem digital copies.
On 4k Blu-ray, Inglourious Basterds was upgraded to 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 for a new combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from SDS (read our review).
And, the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 with six classics including Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, Sense and Sensibility, and The Social Network hits stores in a limited edition with 80-page book from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday, Oct. 12
4k Blu-ray
- Carlito’s Way (1993) NEW
- Carlito’s Way (1993) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Free Guy (2021) NEW
- Free Guy (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Free Guy (2021) – Target Exclusive
- Inglourious Basterds (2009) NEW
- Inglourious Basterds (2009) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Misery (1990) NEW
- The Green Knight (2021) NEW
Blu-ray
- Deadly Friend (1986) – Collector’s Edition
- Free Guy (2021) NEW
- Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection – Limited Edition SteelBook NEW
- High Sierra (1941) – The Criterion Collection NEW
- Kolchak: The Night Stalker: The Complete Series
- Legend (1985) – 2-Disc Limited Edition NEW
- The Colony (2021) NEW
- The Flash: The Complete Seventh Season NEW
- The Green Knight (2021) NEW
- The Road (2009) NEW
Take a look at all new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases available on Amazon.