New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 12

new-4k-blu-ray-oct-12-2021-960x600 Here are our picks for Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray this week! David Lowery’s The Green Knight (2021) arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Lionsgate with two discs and digital copies.

Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds hits releases to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Disney/20th Century Studios, also available in a 4k SteelBook from Best Buy and exclusive packaging from Target.

Ridley Scott’s Legend (1985) arrives in a 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video featuring a new 2k restoration of the U.S. cut.

Paramount has compiled the Friday the 13th movies into a 6-disc collection with 8 movies on Blu-ray and codes to redeem digital copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, Inglourious Basterds was upgraded to 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 for a new combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from SDS (read our review).

And, the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 with six classics including Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, Sense and Sensibility, and The Social Network hits stores in a limited edition with 80-page book from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Tuesday, Oct. 12

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

