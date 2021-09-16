HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Green Knight (2021) Releasing To Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital
The Green Knight (2021) Releasing To Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

The Green Knight 4k Blu-rayLionsgate will release David Lowery’s The Green Knight (2021) to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital on Oct. 12, 2021. The film is currently available to rent online or see in select theaters.

The Green Knight in 4k (2160p) features HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats. English audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus Features

  • Boldest of Blood and Wildest of Heart: Making The Green Knight – Featurette
  • Practitioners of Magic: Visual Effects
  • Illuminating Technique: Title Design
  • Theatrical Trailer

The Green Knight is priced $21.99 on Blu-ray and $30.99 on 4k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon



