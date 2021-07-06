Legend (1985) 2-cuts releasing to Blu-ray, but not in 4k [Updated]

Ridley Scott’s Legend (1985) will be released to a 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Arrow Video on Sept. 28, 2021. The 2-disc edition features a new 2k restoration of the U.S. Cut (from 4k scans) as well as the Director’s Cut. However, a 4k release will not happen this time around.

That’s because, as Arrow Films Video producer James Flower explains in this lengthy tweet stream, the existing 35mm answer prints (not the original negatives which are apparently lost) of the Director’s Cut of the film have gone through generational quality loss.

This is akin to making multiple copies of a photograph — the image can get worse and worse after every copy. As Flowers puts it, there is “quality loss that cannot be reversed.”

There are negatives, however, of the 93-minute International Cut. But the rights to the negative are owned by Universal and Disney/Fox own the distribution rights. And, the International Cut has never been released in the US (likewise, the US Cut has never made it to the UK).

Nevertheless, the new 1080p Blu-ray edition of Legend includes 1080p presentations of both the 90-minute U.S. Theatrical Cut and the 113-minute Director’s Cut, with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio availabe on both versions.

And, the 2-disc edition from Arrow packs a ton of bonus material such including storyboard galleries, music video by Bryan Ferry, 2002 Reconstructed isolated score by Tangerine Dream, isolated music and effects track, and more. (See specs and extras below.)

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of the U.S. Theatrical Cut and the Director’s Cut

DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio on both cuts

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Illustrated perfect-bound book with new writing by Nicholas Clement and Kat Ellinger and archive materials including production notes and a 2002 interview with Charles de Lauzirika about the restoration of the Director’s Cut

Large double-sided poster with newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin

Glossy full-color portraits of the cast photographed by Annie Leibovitz

Six double-sided postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Neil Davies and original theatrical artwork by John Alvin

DISC 1: US THEATRICAL CUT

New 2K restoration of the US Theatrical Cut from original materials including a 4K scan of the original negative

New commentary by Paul M. Sammon author of Ridley Scott: The Making of His Movies

2002 Reconstructed isolated score by Tangerine Dream

Isolated music and effects track

A Fairytale in Pinewood, new featurette interviewing grip David Cadwalladr, costume designer Charles Knode, co-star Annabelle Lanyon, camera operator Peter MacDonald, set decorator Ann Mollo and draftsman John Ralph

Incarnations of a Legend, comparison featurette written and narrated by critic Travis Crawford

The Directors: Ridley Scott, 2003 documentary where the director discusses his career, including Legend

“Is Your Love Strong Enough?” music video by Bryan Ferry

DISC 2: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Commentary by Ridley Scott

Creating A Myth: Memories of Legend, a 2002 documentary with interviews with Ridley Scott, William Hjortsberg, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, Rob Bottin and others

Original promotional featurette

Alternate ‘Four Goblins’ opening and ‘The Fairie Dance’ deleted scene

Storyboard galleries for three deleted scenes

Two drafts of William Hjortsberg’s screenplay

Alternate footage from the overseas release plus textless footage

Trailers and TV spots

Still galleries



