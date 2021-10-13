AT&T DIRECTV Offering Free Preview of NHL Center Ice

AT&T DirecTV is currently offering a free preview of NHL Center Ice from Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Tuesday, Oct. 19. The preview starts as the NHL begins regular games for the 2021/2022 season.

NHL Center Ice can be found on DirecTV Channels 769-787.

NHL Center Ice is an out-of-market sports package available through most cable and satellite TV providers. The network, available in the US and Canada, provides up to 40 out-of-market NHL games weekly.

