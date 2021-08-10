HomeBlu-ray DiscQuentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds (2009) will release to 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009) will release to 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Inglourious Basterds 4k Blu-ray angleIt’s been over 11 years since Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009) released to Blu-ray Disc. Now, the movie is finally coming to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Oct. 12, 2021.

The new combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.

The 4k Blu-ray presents Inglourious Basterds in 2160p with HDR (formats TBD) and hopefully an upgraded soundtrack.

The 4k edition includes over 2 hours of previously-released bonus features such as extended and alternate scenes, a roundtable discussion with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Elvis Mitchell, and more.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) is not yet up for pre-order, but we’ll let you know when it is and when we have more disc specs.

Bonus Features

  • Extended & Alternate Scenes
  • Roundtable Discussion with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Elvis Mitchell
  • The New York Times Talk
  • Nation’s Pride
  • Original Short
  • The Making of Nation’s Pride
  • The Original Inglourious Basterds
  • A Conversation with Rod Taylor

Description: Brad Pitt takes no prisoners in Quentin Tarantino’s high-octane WWII revenge fantasy Inglourious Basterds. As war rages in Europe, a Nazi-scalping squad of American soldiers, known to their enemy as “The Basterds,” is on a daring mission to take down the leaders of the Third Reich.

Previous articleDeal Alert: Save 29% on the Sony X90J (2021 model) 75″ 4k HDR TV
Next articleDish / Sinclair Dispute Threatens Blackout of Local Channels & Tennis Channel
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved