Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009) will release to 4k Blu-ray

It’s been over 11 years since Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009) released to Blu-ray Disc. Now, the movie is finally coming to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Oct. 12, 2021.

The new combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.

The 4k Blu-ray presents Inglourious Basterds in 2160p with HDR (formats TBD) and hopefully an upgraded soundtrack.

The 4k edition includes over 2 hours of previously-released bonus features such as extended and alternate scenes, a roundtable discussion with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Elvis Mitchell, and more.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) is not yet up for pre-order, but we’ll let you know when it is and when we have more disc specs.

Bonus Features

Extended & Alternate Scenes

Roundtable Discussion with Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Elvis Mitchell

The New York Times Talk

Nation’s Pride

Original Short

The Making of Nation’s Pride

The Original Inglourious Basterds

A Conversation with Rod Taylor

Description: Brad Pitt takes no prisoners in Quentin Tarantino’s high-octane WWII revenge fantasy Inglourious Basterds. As war rages in Europe, a Nazi-scalping squad of American soldiers, known to their enemy as “The Basterds,” is on a daring mission to take down the leaders of the Third Reich.