fuboTV 4k MLB, NFL, Premier League & College Football Schedule

fubotv logofuboTV is offering a full schedule of professional and college sport in 4k HDR this fall. Here’s a schedule of live sporting events from the MLB, NFL, European Premiere League, and college football. Note: Schedule and events may change.

fuboTV 4k HDR Schedule Fall 2021

Date Time (ET) Event/League Matchup/Event Channel
7-Oct 4:00 PM MLB | ALDS Gm 1 White Sox at Astros FS1 4K
7-Oct 8:00 PM MLB | ALDS Gm 1 Red Sox at Rays FS1 4K
7-Oct 8:00 PM NFL Rams at Seahawks FOX 4K
8-Oct 7:00 PM MLB | ALDS Gm 2 Red Sox at Rays FS1 4K
9-Oct 12:00 PM College Football Maryland at Ohio State FOX 4K
9-Oct 4:00 PM College Football Penn State at Iowa FOX 4K
10-Oct 8:00 PM MLB | ALDS Gm 3 Astros at White Sox FS1 4K
11-Oct TBD MLB | ALDS Gm 4* Rays at Red Sox FS1 4K
11-Oct TBD MLB | ALDS Gm 4* Astros at White Sox FS1 4K
13-Oct TBD MLB | ALDS Gm 5* Red Sox at Rays FS1 4K
13-Oct TBD MLB | ALDS Gm 5* White Sox at Astros FS1 4K
14-Oct 8:00 PM NFL Buccaneers at Eagles FOX 4K
Oct 15-23 TBD MLB | ALCS TBD FS1 4K
16-Oct 12:30 PM EPL Brentford vs. Chelsea NBC 4K
21-Oct 8:00 PM NFL Broncos at Browns FOX 4K
24-Oct 11:30 AM EPL Manchester United vs. Liverpool NBCSN 4K
26-Oct – 3-Nov TBD MLB | World Series TBD FOX 4K
28-Oct 8:00 PM NFL Packers at Cardinals FOX 4K
30-Oct 12:30 PM EPL Tottenham vs. Manchester United NBC 4K
4-Nov 8:00 PM NFL Jets at Colts FOX 4K
7-Nov 11:30 AM EPL West Ham vs. Liverpool NBCSN 4K
11-Nov 8:00 PM NFL Ravens at Dolphins FOX 4K
18-Nov 8:00 PM NFL Patriots at Falcons FOX 4K
20-Nov 7:30 AM EPL Leicester City vs. Chelsea NBCSN 4K
27-Nov 7:30 AM EPL Arsenal vs. Newcastle United NBCSN 4K
27-Nov 12:00 PM College Football Ohio State at Michigan FOX 4K
2-Dec 8:00 PM NFL Cowboys at Saints FOX 4K
4-Dec 8:00 PM College Football Big Ten Championship
Teams TBD		 FOX 4K
9-Dec 8:00 PM NFL Steelers at Vikings FOX 4K
16-Dec 8:00 PM NFL Chiefs at Chargers FOX 4K
25-Dec 4:30 PM NFL Colts at Cardinals FOX 4K
28-Dec 8:00 PM College Football Holiday Bowl
Teams TBD		 FOX 4K

Source: fuboTV

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

