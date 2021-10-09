fuboTV 4k MLB, NFL, Premier League & College Football Schedule

fuboTV is offering a full schedule of professional and college sport in 4k HDR this fall. Here’s a schedule of live sporting events from the MLB, NFL, European Premiere League, and college football. Note: Schedule and events may change.
fuboTV 4k HDR Schedule Fall 2021
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event/League
|Matchup/Event
|Channel
|7-Oct
|4:00 PM
|MLB | ALDS Gm 1
|White Sox at Astros
|FS1 4K
|7-Oct
|8:00 PM
|MLB | ALDS Gm 1
|Red Sox at Rays
|FS1 4K
|7-Oct
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Rams at Seahawks
|FOX 4K
|8-Oct
|7:00 PM
|MLB | ALDS Gm 2
|Red Sox at Rays
|FS1 4K
|9-Oct
|12:00 PM
|College Football
|Maryland at Ohio State
|FOX 4K
|9-Oct
|4:00 PM
|College Football
|Penn State at Iowa
|FOX 4K
|10-Oct
|8:00 PM
|MLB | ALDS Gm 3
|Astros at White Sox
|FS1 4K
|11-Oct
|TBD
|MLB | ALDS Gm 4*
|Rays at Red Sox
|FS1 4K
|11-Oct
|TBD
|MLB | ALDS Gm 4*
|Astros at White Sox
|FS1 4K
|13-Oct
|TBD
|MLB | ALDS Gm 5*
|Red Sox at Rays
|FS1 4K
|13-Oct
|TBD
|MLB | ALDS Gm 5*
|White Sox at Astros
|FS1 4K
|14-Oct
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Buccaneers at Eagles
|FOX 4K
|Oct 15-23
|TBD
|MLB | ALCS
|TBD
|FS1 4K
|16-Oct
|12:30 PM
|EPL
|Brentford vs. Chelsea
|NBC 4K
|21-Oct
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Broncos at Browns
|FOX 4K
|24-Oct
|11:30 AM
|EPL
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|NBCSN 4K
|26-Oct – 3-Nov
|TBD
|MLB | World Series
|TBD
|FOX 4K
|28-Oct
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Packers at Cardinals
|FOX 4K
|30-Oct
|12:30 PM
|EPL
|Tottenham vs. Manchester United
|NBC 4K
|4-Nov
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Jets at Colts
|FOX 4K
|7-Nov
|11:30 AM
|EPL
|West Ham vs. Liverpool
|NBCSN 4K
|11-Nov
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Ravens at Dolphins
|FOX 4K
|18-Nov
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Patriots at Falcons
|FOX 4K
|20-Nov
|7:30 AM
|EPL
|Leicester City vs. Chelsea
|NBCSN 4K
|27-Nov
|7:30 AM
|EPL
|Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
|NBCSN 4K
|27-Nov
|12:00 PM
|College Football
|Ohio State at Michigan
|FOX 4K
|2-Dec
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Cowboys at Saints
|FOX 4K
|4-Dec
|8:00 PM
|College Football
|Big Ten Championship
Teams TBD
|FOX 4K
|9-Dec
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Steelers at Vikings
|FOX 4K
|16-Dec
|8:00 PM
|NFL
|Chiefs at Chargers
|FOX 4K
|25-Dec
|4:30 PM
|NFL
|Colts at Cardinals
|FOX 4K
|28-Dec
|8:00 PM
|College Football
|Holiday Bowl
Teams TBD
|FOX 4K
Source: fuboTV