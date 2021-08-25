Friday the 13th 8-Movie Blu-ray Collection Re-Packaged In SteelBook Edition

Paramount’s Friday the 13th 8 Movie Collection will release to a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on Oct. 12, 2021.
The edition includes remastered presentations of Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part 2, Friday the 13th Part III, and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.
Digital Copies of each movie are also included via redeemable code on ParamountDigitalCopy.com via iTunes, FandangoNow, or Vudu.
The 8-Movie Collection includes:
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th Part 2
- Friday the 13th Part III
- Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $59.99 (List: $69.99) on Amazon