HomeBlu-ray DiscTaxi Driver & The Social Network remastered for Columbia Pictures 4k Ultra...
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Taxi Driver & The Social Network remastered for Columbia Pictures 4k Ultra HD Vol. 2

By hdreport
0

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol 2 1080pxSony Pictures Home Entertainment will release a second volume of restored movies from its library to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 14, 2021.

‘Columbia Classics Volume 2’ features Martin Scorsese’s classic drama “Taxi Driver” starring Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster, along with David Fincher’s 3x Oscar-winning film “The Social Network” about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The 6-movie collection also contains 7x Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Murder,” 5x Oscar-winner “Oliver!” Oscar-winner “Sense and Sensibility,” and classic Ivan Reitman comedy “Stripes.”

Like Volume 1, the Limited Edition Gift Set contains over 30 hours of bonus features with cast & filmmaker anniversary reunions as well as new essays from writers such as Julie Kirgo, John Kenrick, and Glenn Kenny.

An exclusive bonus Blu-ray Disc will also be included with 20 short films from the Columbia Pictures library. And, the giftset includes a hardbound 80-page book.

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 is priced $164.99 on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Short Films

“Umpa,” “The Three Stooges: Disorder In The Court,” “Charley Chase: Man Bites Lovebug,” “Color Rhapsodies: The Little Match Girl,” “Charley Chase: The Sap Takes A Wrap,” “Color Rhapsodies: Dog, Cat and Canary,” “The Ragtime Bear,” “The Wonder Gloves” “Georgie and the Dragon,” “Madeline,” “Pete Hothead,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “When Magoo Flew,” “The Man on the Flying Trapeze,” “Christopher Crumpet’s Playmate,” “Stage Door Magoo,” “April in Portugal,” “The Chubbchubbs!,” “The Early Hatchling Gets The Worm” and “Puppy!: A Hotel Transylvania Short.”

Previous articleIn the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood releasing to 4k Blu-ray
Next articleNew Blu-ray Releases: Godzilla vs. Kong, Parks and Recreation Complete Series, & more
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved