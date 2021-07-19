New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, July 20

This week on Tuesday, July 20th you can pick up Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 on Blu-ray Disc in traditional plastic or special hardshell SteelBook packaging. The difference in price is about $5 for the SteelBook edition but for collectors the hardshell case is usually worth the extra bucks. Each Blu-ray edition from Paramount includes over 2 hours of bonus material such as deleted scenes, gag reel, writer’s log, and more.

Also from television, AMC’s The Walking Dead: Season 10 hits stores in a 6-disc edition that includes all 22 episodes that aired from Oct. 2019 to April 2021 along with special features multiple audio commentaries and “In Memoriam” featurette.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, G.I. Joe Rise of the Cobra (2009) and G.I. Joe Retaliation (2013) have been upgraded to 4k resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 for expanded color. And, Spiral (2021) starring Chris Rock and Samuel Jackson, releases to both BD and UHD BD in combo editions from Lionsgate.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 20, 2021

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

See all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.













