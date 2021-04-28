G.I. Joe The Rise of Cobra (2009) has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray (from a 2k master) and will release on July 20, 2021 along with G.I. Joe Retaliation (2013). The 2-disc combo edition from Paramount includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy to redeem.

The movie is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 specs. Audio formats TBD.

There are no new bonus features but the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray do include previously released commentary from director Stephen Sommers and producer Bob Ducsay.

G.I. Joe The Rise of Cobra on 4k Blu-ray is priced $30.99 Buy on Amazon. (Includes Price Guarantee)

Special Features:

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by director Stephen Sommers and producer Bob Ducsay

Blu-ray