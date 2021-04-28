G.I. Joe Retaliation (2013) has been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray from a 2k digital intermediate and will release (along with G.I. Joe The Rise of the Cobra) on July 20, 2021.
The 2-disc combo edition from Paramount includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.
The movie is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 specs. Audio formats TBD.
For bonus features, the 4k Blu-ray includes previously released commentary by director Jon M. Chu and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. The Blu-ray also includes those commentaries along with several chapters in G.I. JOE: Declassified and deleted scenes.
G.I. Joe Retaliation on 4k Blu-ray is priced $30.99 Buy on Amazon (Includes Price Guarantee)
Special Features
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Feature film in 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by director Jon M. Chu and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura
Blu-ray
- Feature film in HD
- Commentary by director Jon M. Chu and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura
- G.I. JOE: Declassified
- Mission Briefing
- Deployment
- Two Ninjas
- The Desert Attack
- COBRA Strikes
- The Lone Soldiers
- The Monastery
- Fort Sumter
- Deleted Scenes