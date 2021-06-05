The Walking Dead: Season 10 dated for Blu-ray/Digital combo

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead is releasing to Blu-ray Disc with Digital Copies on July 20, 2021. The 6-disc set from Lionsgate includes copies of all 22 episodes that aired from Oct. 2019 to April 2021 along with special features (TBD).

Episodes are presented in 1080p “Full HD” resolution at 1.78:1 (16×9) aspect ratio. Audio is provided in 24-bit English Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as Dolby Digital 2.0 in French and Spanish. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Walking Dead: The Complete Tenth Season on Blu-ray/Digital is available to order from Amazon (MSRP: $80.99)

