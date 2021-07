Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard releasing to Blu-ray, 4k & SteelBook Editions

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek is releasing to disc on Aug. 17, 2021.

The film will be available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray in a SteelBook case, and of course DVD. Each Blu-ray edition includes a second Blu-ray disc and Digital Copies of the movie.

On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard offers audio in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1, with subtitles in English SDH and Spanish.

The video on the 4k Blu-ray discs is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Aspect ratio is 2.39:1.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is priced $21.99 (Blu-ray), $30.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $31.99 (4k SteelBook).