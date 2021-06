Spiral (2021) starring Chris Rock & Samuel L. Jackson is releasing to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD on July 20, 2021.

The Blu-ray combo editions from Lionsgate include a second disc and Digital Copy, while the DVD is just a single-disc edition. The combos are as follows: 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital, Blu-ray/DVD/Digital.

Disc specs and bonus features coming soon.

Spiral is list-priced $39.99 (Blu-ray), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $29.95 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee).