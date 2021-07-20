In the Heights to release on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Atmos

In the Heights is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD on August 31, 2021. Both Blu-ray editions feature Dolby Atmos / TrueHD with 7.1 audio channel capability.

The combo editions from SDS include a second disc and Digital Copy, along with the documentary “Paciencia y Fe: Making In the Heights” and “In the Heights Sing-Alongs” with two musical moments enhanced by karaoke-style lyrics.

In the Heights is presented in 1080p (Blu-ray) and 2160p (4k Blu-ray) with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specs.

The movie is list-priced $34.98 (Blu-ray) and $44.98 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon