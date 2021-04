The third season of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD.

On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Discovery is presented in 1080p with English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Other languages include English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.

Release date and bonus features to be confirmed.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 is priced $44.99 (Blu-ray) $39.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon