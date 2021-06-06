New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray This Week, Tuesday June 8th

Long live physical media! Here’s what is new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week. On UHD BD the long-awaited release of the Indiana Jones franchise films (especially Raiders of the Lost Ark) in 4k arrives in a 5-disc collection from Paramount. Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection includes a fold-out map, a bonus features disc, and Digital Copies of each film (no Blu-rays included). Also on UHD BD Sony’s Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete has been remastered in 4k with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos.

On 1080p Blu-ray the newly restored Raiders of the Lost Ark releases to a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Paramount, Baseball: A Film By Ken Burns has been fully restored and remastered in HD, and Japanese epic The Human Condition arrives in a Blu-ray Special Edition from The Criterion Collection.

In reissues, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Pretty in Pink (1986), and Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) all arrive in a 35th Anniversary SteelBook editions on Blu-ray.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, June 8, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

