Japanese Epic ‘The Human Condition’ Releasing To Blu-ray Special Edition

The Human Condition Blu-ray Criterion CollectionRestored in high definition, Masaki Kobayashi’s epic film achievement The Human Condition is releasing to a 3-disc Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection on June 8, 2021.

The Japanese trilogy was originally released to theaters between 1959 and 1961 in 3 installments of 2 parts each, but as a single movie spans 9 hours and 39 minutes (not including intermissions).

Bonus features on this Special Edition Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection include an archival interview with director Masaki Kobayashi, appreciation of Kobayashi, and interview with actor Tatsuya Nakadai.

Criterion Collection’s The Human Condition is priced $59.99 on Amazon.

Blu-ray Special Edition Features

  • High-definition digital restoration
  • Archival interview with director Masaki Kobayashi, conducted by filmmaker Masahiro Shinoda
  • Interview with actor Tatsuya Nakadai
  • Appreciation of Kobayashi from 2009 featuring Shinoda

 

