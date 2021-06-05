Dune (1984) 4k, Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions Up For Pre-Order

David Lynch’s newly restored Dune (1984) is now up for pre-order on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Amazon and Zavvi for release on August 31 (US & Canada) and August 30 (UK), 2021.

Dune restored editions include a 2-Disc 4k UHD Standard Edition (MSRP $59.95) with 4k Blu-ray Disc and Blu-ray Bonus Disc [Order on Amazon] and 3-Disc 4K UHD Limited Edition SteelBook (MSRP $59.95) with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray Bonus Disc [Order on Amazon].

The newly restored version of Dune (1984) will also release to a 2-Disc Blu-ray (1080p) Standard Edition (MSRP: $49.95) [Order on Amazon]

In addition, Zavvi is selling a 3-Disc Limited Edition Deluxe 4K Ultra HD Steelbook $46.99 (MSRP: $69.95) that includes postcards, a photobook, and poster.

Get more details, photos, and on bonus features on this detailed page of Dune on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.





