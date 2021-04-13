Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete remastered in 4k HDR

Sony’s Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete has been remastered in 4k with HDR for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

First released to 1080p Blu-ray in ’09, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete adds adds 25 minutes of new and expanded scenes to the 101-minute original theatrical version.

The combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a copy of the extended film on Blu-ray. Bonus features include production featurettes & shorts, along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete on 4k Blu-ray is priced $30.99 on Amazon.



Synopsis: Two years have passed since the ruins of Midgar stand as a testament to the sacrifices made in order to bring peace. However, the world will soon face a new menace. A mysterious illness is spreading fast. Old enemies are astir. And Cloud (Burton), who walked away from the life of a hero to live in solitude, must step forward yet again…