Home 4k Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete remastered in 4k HDR
4kBlu-ray DiscUltra HD Blu-ray

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete remastered in 4k HDR

By hdreport
0

Final Fantasy VII- Advent Children 4k Blu-raybSony’s Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete has been remastered in 4k with HDR for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

First released to 1080p Blu-ray in ’09, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete adds adds 25 minutes of new and expanded scenes to the 101-minute original theatrical version.

The combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a copy of the extended film on Blu-ray. Bonus features include production featurettes & shorts, along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete on 4k Blu-ray is priced $30.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: Two years have passed since the ruins of Midgar stand as a testament to the sacrifices made in order to bring peace. However, the world will soon face a new menace. A mysterious illness is spreading fast. Old enemies are astir. And Cloud (Burton), who walked away from the life of a hero to live in solitude, must step forward yet again…

 

Related Articles:

Previous articleIn the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood releasing to 4k Blu-ray
Next articleDeal Alert: Take $400 off this 55″ Sony Bravia OLED 4k TV
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
The third season of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Discovery is...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood releasing to 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Classic action/political drama In the Line of Fire (1993) starring Clint Eastwood is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New Blu-ray Disc Releases, Tuesday, April 13

hdreport - 0
Willy's Wonderland (2021) starring Nicolas Cage arrives on video from Screen Media after a limited theatrical showing and On Demand offering. Criterion Collection has restored...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The third season of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD. On Blu-ray, Star Trek: Discovery is...
Read more

Google Play Movies & TV App Leaving Roku, Samsung, LG & Vizio Devices

Android contributor - 0
As of June 15th, 2021 the Google Play Movies & TV app won't be used anymore on Roku streaming media players and Smart TVs...
Read more

Deal Alert: Take $400 off this 55″ Sony Bravia OLED 4k TV

4k TV DealFinder - 0
Here's a nice little deal on an OLED TV made by Sony. Amazon is selling the 55" A8H Bravia OLED 4K TV (2020 Model)...
Read more

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete remastered in 4k HDR

4k hdreport - 0
Sony's Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete has been remastered in 4k with HDR for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. First released to 1080p Blu-ray...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved