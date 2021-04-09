Ken Burns’ TV Series ‘Baseball’ Remastered in HD for Blu-ray

Baseball: A Film By Ken Burns (1994) has been fully restored and remastered in HD (1080p) for release on Blu-ray Disc.

The original TV series was made up of nine episodes that amount to approximately 18.5 hours of film. However, this 11-disc, 23-hour Blu-ray set is labeled “The Definitive History” of baseball from the 1840s until 2009 because of its inclusion of “The Tenth Innning.”

In 2010, a revised DVD was released that included a two-part sequel to “Baseball” from Ken Burns that looks at 15 more years of baseball, including after the events of 9/11, following the original series’ premiere in 1994. “The Tenth Innning,” split into “The Top of the Tenth” and “Bottom of the Tenth” will also be included in this newly-remastered HD edition.

The TV documentary series was previously upgraded to stream in Full HD (1080p) on PBS.org, but the two-part “The Tenth Innning” episode requires a membership to PBS for viewing.

Baseball: A Film By Ken Burns on Blu-ray Disc arrives June 8, 2021. The PBS edition is priced $89.99 (List: $129.99). Buy on Amazon



Synopsis: This 1994 documentary by Ken Burns follows Baseball’s saga, spanning the quest for racial justice, the clash of labor and management, the transformation of popular culture, and the unfolding of the national pastime. The Tenth Inning, a 2010 follow up, is a new chapter telling the tumultuous story of the national pastime from the 1990s to the present day.