The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Lowest Price Yet

The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray is only $70.97 right now on Amazon. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen this boxed set from Warner Bros. since releasing back in Dec. 2020. The boxed set includes both the theatrical and extended editions of each film on 4k Blu-ray, as well as Digital Copies of all versions. The 9-disc set is in stock from Amazon (not a third party) and ships from Amazon free with Prime. Buy on Amazon
The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-rayWe ranked The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy the Best 4k Blu-ray of 2020.

