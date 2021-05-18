New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases Today, May 18, 2021

It’s a great day for new disc releases with many titles to choose from including Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Let’s start with the Oscar-winning movies Minari (Artisan/Lionsgate) and The Father (Sony) both on Blu-ray Disc with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Also new to disc media is Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney), Tom and Jerry (Warner Bros.), and Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One (Paramount) available in both standard and SteelBook editions. And, Paramount has reissued Mission: Impossible to a 25th Anniversary Limited Edition on Blu-ray from the 2018 4k master.

On 4k Blu-ray The Sting (Universal), National Lampoon’s Animal House (Universal), Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney), and Last Action Hero (Sony) in a 4k SteelBook edition (the standard edition releases June 15, 2021).

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 18, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

