Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook 2-Disc Editions

Season One of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is releasing to Blu-ray Disc in both standard and collectible SteelBook editions on May 18, 2021.

Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are presented in 1080p at 16×9 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Extras include over 2 hours of bonus material including Lower Decktionaries, Crisis Point: The Rise of Vindicta Trailer, Faces of the Fleet, Hiding in Plain Site, Full Length Animatic, and deleted animatic scenes.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season One is priced $31.99 (standard Blu-ray) and $37.99 (Limited Edition SteelBook). Order from Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon release date.)



