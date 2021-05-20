HomeBlu-ray DiscMade In Abyss 3-Movie Theatrical Collection Releasing To Blu-ray SteelBook
Made In Abyss 3-Movie Theatrical Collection Releasing To Blu-ray SteelBook

By hdreport
Made In Abyss Blu-ray SteelBookSection 23 is releasing the 3-movie “Made In Abyss” Theatrical Collection to Blu-ray SteelBook edition on May 25, 2021.

The Theatrical Collection includes Journey’s Dawn and Wandering Twilight (recaps of the 13-episode series) and Dawn of the Deep Soul (only available in this collection) on three separate BD-50s.

On Blu-ray, the movies are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 (16×9) aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Japanese, English and Spanish all in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, with subtitles in English and Spanish.

Extras include Japanese promos, Made In Abyss: In a Nutshell, Making of Made In Abyss, Maralk’s Daily Life Shorts, Interviews with Voice Actors, and Sentai Trailers.

Made In Abyss Theatrical Collection Blu-ray SteelBook is priced $89.99 (List: $129.98) on Amazon.

Made In Abyss Blu-ray SteelBook openMade In Abyss Blu-ray SteelBook back

