6x Oscar-nominated and 2x Oscar-winning film The Father (2020) is releasing to Blu-ray and Digital on May 18, 2021. (The film is currently available to rent in Digital HD/UHD from digital services.)

Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller won for Writing – Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Father was nominated for Best Picture, and Olivia Colman nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The movie was also nominated for Best Film Editing – Yorgos Lamprinos, Best Production Design – Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone.

Distributed by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, The Father has been “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes critics.

The Father is priced $30.99 (Blu-ray) and $19.99 (Rent HD/UHD) on Amazon.





