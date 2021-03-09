Last Action Hero (1993) remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray w/Atmos

The cover art looks as fun as the movie! Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has fully remastered Last Action Hero (1993) starring Arnold Schwarzenegger for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The new 4k presention of Last Action Hero is enhanced with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Atmos audio.

The 2-disc edition from SPHE also includes new special features such as director commentary, deleted scenes, alternate ending and more.

Last Action Hero, release date May 18, 2021, has a list price of $38.99. Order from Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon release date.)



