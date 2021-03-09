Home Blu-ray Disc Last Action Hero (1993) remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray w/Atmos
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Last Action Hero (1993) remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray w/Atmos

By hdreport
0

Last Action Hero 4k Blu-ray angleThe cover art looks as fun as the movie! Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has fully remastered Last Action Hero (1993) starring Arnold Schwarzenegger for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The new 4k presention of Last Action Hero is enhanced with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Atmos audio.

The 2-disc edition from SPHE also includes new special features such as director commentary, deleted scenes, alternate ending and more.

Last Action Hero, release date May 18, 2021, has a list price of $38.99. Order from Amazon (Remember, Amazon will charge the lowest price upon release date.)


Related Articles:

Previous articleGiveaway: Cosmoball on Blu-ray Disc
Next articleStar Trek: Lower Decks – Season One releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook 2-Disc Editions
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook 2-Disc Editions

hdreport - 0
Season One of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is releasing to Blu-ray Disc in both standard and collectible SteelBook editions on May...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Giveaway: Cosmoball on Blu-ray Disc

DealFinder - 0
We're giving away three copies of Cosmoball on Blu-ray Disc from Well Go USA! To enter just Like & Retweet the giveaway on Twitter...
Read more
News

The Good. The Bad. A Review of Paramount+

Jeff Chabot - 0
We’ve had a few days to take some time with the new streaming service Paramount+ that launched on March 4, 2021. The service is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook 2-Disc Editions

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Season One of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is releasing to Blu-ray Disc in both standard and collectible SteelBook editions on May...
Read more

Last Action Hero (1993) remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray w/Atmos

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The cover art looks as fun as the movie! Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has fully remastered Last Action Hero (1993) starring Arnold Schwarzenegger for...
Read more

Giveaway: Cosmoball on Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc DealFinder - 0
We're giving away three copies of Cosmoball on Blu-ray Disc from Well Go USA! To enter just Like & Retweet the giveaway on Twitter...
Read more

The Good. The Bad. A Review of Paramount+

News Jeff Chabot - 0
We’ve had a few days to take some time with the new streaming service Paramount+ that launched on March 4, 2021. The service is...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved