Our Top Picks: Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

new-blu-ray-mar-30-2021-960x600On Blu-ray this week you can pick Wonder Woman 1984 in both Blu-ray and 3D Blu-ray combo editions from Warner Bros., as well as a 2-film Blu-ray/Digital bundle. Oscar-winner Girl, Interrupted (1999) gets released to Blu-ray for the first time. The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) has been restored for another title in the Paramount Presents series of Blu-ray Discs. And, An American Werewolf in London (1981) releases to a Limited Edition Steelbook from Arrow Video.

It’s another good week for 4k Blu-ray with six new titles releasing. We already mentioned Wonder Woman 1984, and regardless of how you feel about the film it looks and sounds great in 4k/HDR/Atmos. The film also releases to 4k bundled with Wonder Woman (1917). Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments (1956) has been remastered for 4k Blu-ray and the results are excellent (read a review). BBC’s A Perfect Planet, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, The Day Of The Beast (1995), and Perdita Durango “Dance With the Devil” also release to Ultra HD Blu-ray.

